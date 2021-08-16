Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has asked President Uhuru not to intimidate those supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking over the weekend, Gachagua wondered why most politicians allied to William Ruto tend to be threatened by various state agencies, among them KRA, EACC, and DCI.

He said just like the president has chosen to back ODM leader Raila Odinga as his successor, those who prefer William Ruto should be allowed to exercise their choice.

Gachagua told Uhuru point-blank that Raila will never make it in Mt. Kenya, saying that Kikuyus hate him with a passion.

“We are past the years of politics of intimidation for we the people of Embu, Murang’a, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, and Meru are sons and daughters of freedom fighters.”

“We should not be compelled to support a certain person for president.”

“I want to respectfully tell President Uhuru, we have seen you have opted to support Raila Odinga…let us also support William Ruto,” said MP Rigathi Gacagua

Rigathi’s statement comes at a time the 2022 die appears to be cast with Uhuru Kenyatta making no secrete that Raila Odinga is his preferred choice of successor.

