Sunday, August 15, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya leaders has lambasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for saying the region owes him a political debt.

Speaking on Saturday, the leaders led by Laikipia Senator, John Kinyua, said the Mt Kenya region has no debt to Raila Odinga and he should shut up.

Kinyua, who is a close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto, said all political debts have been paid and the region is free to support the candidate of their choice in 2022.

The senator further stated that the founding father of this country, late President Jomo Kenyatta, paid the debt to hon Jaramogi Oginga Odinga when he made him the first prime minister of Kenya.

He also said that the debt owed to Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga was paid by President Mwai Kibaki when he made him the second prime minister of Kenya.

