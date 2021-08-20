Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Veteran lawyer, John Khaminwa, has reacted to the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) ruling at the Court of Appeal, saying those against the initiative will celebrate at the end of the day.

The ruling that is currently underway, was necessitated by the BBI proponents who sought the intervention of the Appellate Court after five judges of the High Court declared the BBI process unconstitutional, null and void, in May.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Friday, Khaminwa, who is rallying for the nullification of the BBI process, stated that the opponents are winning today.

“We are winning, BBI must go. If we lose, we will proceed to the Supreme Court,” he said.

The President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Nelson Havi, who is also on the opposing side, expressed his confidence that the BBI will be ‘past tense’ after today’s ruling.

“We are optimistic that the court will assert the supremacy of the constitution, and uphold the ruling by the High Court to a larger extent,” Havi said.

Narc-Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, on her side, stated that the opponents were waiting for the ruling, saying once they are dissatisfied, they will seek the intervention of the Supreme Court.

More updates to follow…

