Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has been arrested for allegedly defaming the Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i.

In most of his social media posts, Itumbi has been referring to Matiangi as ‘Ruaraka Land thief’

Itumbi claims Matiang’i was involved in the Ruaraka Land scandal where crooks in the government bought government land for Sh 1.5 billion.

Matiangi had on Thursday warned Itumbi from calling him the ‘Ruaraka chief land thief’ and threatened court action.

In response, Itumbi said that he has enough evidence against the CS and will not be moved nor will he stop calling him the ‘Ruaraka land thief’

On Saturday, Itumbi was arrested and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters located along the Kiambu Road.

After his arrest, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, said those who arrested Itumbi wanted to assassinate him first but their plan failed midway.

Ichungwa stated that the system is now scared and is doing anything possible to stop the Hustler Nation movement leaders from ascending to the presidency, and might assassinate top leaders and its strategists.

“Their desperation now moving them to assassination as reported from last year.

“Itumbi the Hustler Nation thanks God for protecting you tonight. Evil defeated,” Ichungwa wrote on his Twitter page.

