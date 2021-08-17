Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Kenyans across the political divide are currently mourning the death of Jubilee Party Senator, Victor Prengei, who succumbed to injuries following a road accident at Kaptembwa on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to a police report, the accident occurred on Monday at around 9:15 pm when Mr. Prengei was driving from Nakuru towards Ravine.

Upon reaching the Kioto area, he is said to have lost control of the vehicle, thereby veering off the road and hitting a wall.

He was rushed to the Moi Memorial Hospital in Nakuru where he met his maker while undergoing treatment.

Commenting about the death of the senator, renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, claimed that the senator may have been assassinated by somebody who wanted his nomination seat.

“The QUI BONO question: Who BENEFITS if Senator Victor Prengei is ASSASSINATED through an accident? The political beneficiary is the one who KILLED him. Simple,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Deputy President William Ruto was among thousands of Kenyans who sent condolences to the family and friends of Prengei following his untimely death.

“Our country has lost a great gentleman. Senator Victor Prengei was modest yet a distinguished public servant with firm commitment to the advancement of the Minority’s cause.

“He was progressive and full of ground-breaking thoughts that transformed the lives of many people,”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, their loved ones, the Ogieks and our Parliament. Rest In Peace, Mheshimiwa Prengei,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST