Monday, 30 August 2021 – Two men were drugged by ladies at Export Villa – a popular club in Mwiki, Kasarani.

According to social media reports, the two men met unidentified ladies at the club and invited them to their table, and bought them some drinks, not knowing that the rogue ladies were hatching an evil plan.

Their drinks were spiked during the merrymaking and robbed clean.

The victims were found unconscious in their car outside the club’s parking lot today morning.

Their bank accounts were reportedly emptied through mobile banking.

Their phones and wallets were also stolen.

Cases of men being drugged in clubs are on the rise in the country.

Men should be careful whenever they go to clubs to unwind.

See these photos shared online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.