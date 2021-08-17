Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – The internet has erupted after two beautiful ladies were caught on camera indulging in alcohol during a funeral procession.

In a video shared online, a light-skinned damsel, who was among the mourners, is seen removing a bottle of whisky that was stuffed in her bra and skillfully putting a tot in a water bottle.

She then hands over the bottle to her female friend.

The video that was secretly recorded by a mourner who saw the two ladies indulging in alcohol during the burial has sparked reactions on social media.

“Roles zilichange. Madame wanalamba liquor huku nje kama nonsense,” a social media user commented.

Young people have turned into alcohol slaves.

Watch the video below.

