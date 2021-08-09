Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Waiters-Waitresses/Cashier
Our client in the hospitality industry is currently looking to hire Waiters-Waitresses/Cashier.
Responsibilities
- Explains how various menu items are prepared, describing ingredients and cooking methods
- Informs customers of daily specials, making recommendations upon request
- Serving & clearing dishes, making sure the crockery is clean & polished before use
- Assisting in inventory for crockery, cutlery, linens etc for the restaurant
- Required to attended mandatory training sessions, restaurant meetings and briefing
- Responsible for coordinating entire station and communicating with front and back of the house personnel to provide a dining experience that meets or exceeds guest expectations
- Processes guest orders to ensure that all items are prepared properly and on a timely basis
- Present, open, and pour wine when serving guests
- Observes diners to ensure that guests are satisfied with the food and service
- Responds to additional requests and determines when the meal has been completed
- Preparing totals bills and accepts payment from customers & guest
Qualifications
- At least 2 years of experience as a Waiter-Waitress & Cashier
- Reputable college training is a plus
- Basic food and beverage knowledge
- Right work attitude and flexible
- Strong social skills
- Should be a team player and willing to learn
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>