Tuesday, 24 August 2021 – Last weekend, former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, caused a commotion at Club Comet in Komarocks while drunk over food.

The disgraced actor was reportedly going around the club begging for food from revellers.

He got physical after revellers turned down his request.

Videos secretly recorded by a reveller at the club show Omosh causing commotion after he was denied food.

However, he was restrained before things got ugly.

Omosh has become an alcoholic after he wasted his fortunes.

He spends most of his time in clubs around Kayole and Komarocks begging for food and alcohol.

See videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.