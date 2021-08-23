Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 August 2021 – Over the weekend, seasoned TV journalist, Larry Madowo, was secretly recorded at a nightclub in Atlanta partying hard while in the company of an unidentified lady.

The celebrated journalist, who is in America for official duties, popped in one of the popular nightclubs in Atlanta that is frequented by Africans and danced the night away.

Videos leaked online by ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare shows Madowo busy grinding on a lady’s derriere as the music plays in the background.

Larry Madowo flew to Atlanta about 2 weeks ago for work.

Last week on Thursday, he anchored the news on CNN for the first time since he joined the global media giant a few months ago.

“NEW THING ALERT! I’m anchoring on CNN International from Atlanta for a little bit. Join me LIVE today and every weekday: New York 12pm | London 5pm | Nairobi 7pm | Delhi 9.30pm,” he announced and said he was proud of the remarkable achievement.

As they say, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Here are leaked videos of Madowo grinding on a lady at a nightclub.

