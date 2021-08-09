Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – A senior police officer attached to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs escaped death by a whisker after he was accosted by Boda Boda riders along Lang’ata road.

The officer identified as Zachary King’ori Mwangi, knocked two pedestrians while driving on the wrong side of the road and fled, leaving them with serious injuries.

He was chased by Boda Boda riders who almost lynched him after they cornered him.

The senior cop was saved from the irate mob that was baying for his blood by some police officers.

It later emerged that he was rushing a pregnant woman to the hospital and that’s why he was forced to drive on the wrong side of the road.

“Boda Boda riders almost killed former super cop, Nairobi and Coast Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Kingori Mwangi on Wednesday, after he drove on the wrong side and caused an accident along Langata Road,” Nyakundi tweeted and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.