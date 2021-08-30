Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 30 August 2021- Five young people lost their lives over the weekend near Londiani junction on the Kericho-Nakuru highway after the matatu they were traveling in was involved in an accident.

The driver of the speeding matatu lost control of the vehicle before veering off the road.

The ill-fated matatu rolled several times and landed in a ditch full of stones.

Three young people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at Londiani sub-county hospital.

The occupants of the vehicle were heading to Kisumu for a birthday party.

They had hired two matatus that were racing along the busy highway.

A video of some of the young people who died during the grisly road accident hanging dangerously on the ill-fated matatu has emerged.

This was moments before the accident happened.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.