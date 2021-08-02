Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 August 2021 – Two notorious gangsters who have been unleashing terror on the residents of Kilimani were shot dead on Sunday night after accosting an Uber driver and his client.

Armed with a pistol and two other handguns, the gangsters subdued a taxi driver and his client at Kilimani’s Chania Avenue, before robbing them of their mobile phones and taking over their Toyota Vitz.

As the suspects were trying to escape after what they believed was a successful mission, plain-clothed cops emerged from the blues and ordered them to surrender.

They defied the orders and fired at the police officers as they took to their heels.

However, the notorious thugs were overpowered and shot dead.

Here’s a video of the night incident.

