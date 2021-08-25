Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – There was a fierce gunfight between police officers and a suspected terrorist near the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzanian police boss Simon Sirro confirmed the incident and said the suspected terrorist was a foreigner and is believed to be from Somali.

According to an eyewitness, the suspected terrorist went straight to a police shed that had two policemen and shot them dead at point-blank before taking their weapons.

He then started shooting aimlessly, prompting police officers to respond.

The confrontation occurred shortly after President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed security officials in another part of the city.

The country’s police boss warned that the attack could be linked to the jihadist insurgency in neighboring Mozambique, where a growing number of African nations, including Tanzania, are jointly pursuing the fighters.

Here’s a video of the deadly confrontation between the suspected terrorist and police officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.