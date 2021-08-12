Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 12 August 2021 – Controversial city Pastor, Peter Manyuru, the founder of Jesus Teaching Ministries, runs a church along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi Central Business District where he ‘hawks’ stage-managed miracles to his brainwashed followers.

The rogue preacher, who is also the founder of Nairobi Aviation College, has thousands of followers who flock to his church from Monday to Sunday.

Every miracle at Manyuru’s church has a price and according to sources, the fake preacher is minting millions of shillings by performing fake miracles and selling hope to his followers.

A video of the popular Nairobi preacher stage managing a miracle has emerged online and exposed the tricks that he uses to fool his followers.

In the video, Manyuru is seen trying to exorcise demons from a woman who was pretending to be possessed.

The said woman had been paid to act.

It doesn’t take rocket science to know that this is a stage-managed miracle aimed at fooling his congregants.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.