Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, is living his best life if the latest video that has emerged online is anything to go by.

In the rib-cracking video, Omosh is seen unleashing energetic dance moves while in the company of some slay queens.

Omosh trended on social media about two months ago after he begged for money again from Kenyans, something that put him in trouble with Netizens.

He was trolled badly but it seems the backlash that he received didn’t affect him in any way.

He is just living his best life and minding his business.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.