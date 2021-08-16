Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – A video of Machakos Governor picking up a slay queen at night in Mombasa has emerged, barely 24 hrs after his wife, Lillian, announced their breakup.

According to Edgar Obare, the video was taken last year during a Governors’ meeting in Mombasa County.

He picked up the lady at Nyali Mall and ushered her into his car, before driving away.

The skirt-chasing Governor reportedly went to spend the night with the lady, whose identity has not been established.

Word has it that Lillian was fed up with his philandering behaviours, prompting her to walk out of their troubled marriage that looked okay on social media but behind the curtains, it was rocked with infidelity.

Here’s a video of Mutua picking up the slay queen at night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.