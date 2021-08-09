Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 09 August 2021 – There was drama at a traditional wedding when a shy lady refused to kiss her husband after officiating their union.

Guests were disappointed after they set their cameras ready to capture the memorable moment, only for the seemingly shy bride to spoil the party.

The young man tried to save himself from the embarrassment by forcing the shy bride to kiss him, but his efforts were futile.

Here’s the video and mixed reactions from Netizens.

Looks to me like she might have something going on with the pastor.

She doesn’t like him. She only agreed to marry him due to peer pressure

Born again only kiss on a wedding day. Most don’t believe traditional wedding validates the union.

Her side boyfriend is there watching, or maybe the man she truly love.

If I’m the guy. I will cancel the wedding.

He needs to end up the traditional wedding immediately. Nonsense.

