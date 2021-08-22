Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 August 2021 – A beautiful college student from Kenya Water Institute that is located in Nairobi West embarrassed herself after she over-indulged in alcohol.

The light-skinned lady had gone for a drinking spree in the nearby Nairobi West shopping centre when the incident happened.

In a video shared online, the lady’s friends are seen trying to control her and lift her as she staggers on the ground.

A man is heard in the background mocking the drunk lady for being a lightweight drinker.

“Unalewa aje na tot tatu,” the man is heard shouting as the drunk lady lies on the ground drunk like a skunk.

The lady was so drunk to an extent of urinating on herself.

Here’s the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.