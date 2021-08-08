Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – Verah Osebe was arrested last month for allegedly causing the death of two Nigerian men during a night party at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

She was arrested by detectives after it emerged that she spiked the victims’ drinks while in the company of her two friends, leading to their death.

The petite slay queen was arrested a day after the incident and later released on bond after spending almost two weeks at Kilimani police station.

She is the prime suspect in the ongoing murder case that was widely publicized.

The high-end slay queen is busy enjoying life even as the families of the deceased Nigerian men cry for justice.

She posted a video in a club smoking shisha and captioned it, “It’s Friday again,”

She is also back to slaying on Instagram as seen in the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.