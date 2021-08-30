Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given his two cents regarding the withdrawal of Deputy President William Ruto’s elite GSU security detail and replacing them with ordinary Administration Police Officers by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government; a move that has caused an uproar among the DP’s supporters.

But according to Kalonzo, there is no cause for alarm as such changes and security challenges are normal for people in leadership positions in Kenya.

Speaking during a church service yesterday, Kalonzo, nonetheless said the DP deserves to be protected.

“My friend William, welcome to Kenya, this is Kenya. But yet everybody’s basic rights must be preserved. He shouldn’t be worried,” Kalonzo said.

He narrated how he faced security threats after the 2017 General Elections, but no harm happened to him.

“I remember when we were going for the mock swearing-in at Uhuru Park, we were teargassed. I escaped into my car, found Raila Odinga hiding on the driver’s seat.”

“That day, all my police officers were withdrawn, and am still alive. Karibuni Kenya, Utazoea tu!” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST