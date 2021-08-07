Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, has taken to social media to condemn the Government for paying Olympic winners peanuts.

Speaking on his official Facebook page after Faith Kipyegon won gold in the 1500 meters race, the vocal Senator revealed that Faith and other Kenyan gold winners are only paid Sh 300,000 by the Government.

“Congratulations maestro Faith Kipyegon 1500M for winning Olympic Gold medal and setting a new Olympic record of 3.53.11.

“That was terrific and ruthless run. Awesome!

Unfortunately, Gold winners in Kenya are given 300,000/= only by the government yet other countries reward their champions in millions and other awards.

“We MUST reform this Athletics sector that not ONLY brands Kenya but also brings glory to our country.

Viva champion. Kazi Ni kazi,” he wrote.

In the US, Gold winners receive $37,500 (Ksh 4 Million) while Silver winners receive $22,500 (Ksh 2.4 Million) and $15,000(Ksh 1.6 Million) for bronze winners.

Several Kenyan athletes have changed nationalities over years to compete for rich countries where they are showered with millions after scooping medals in international competitions.

