Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Kenyans are up in arms against President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to hold rallies in Nyanza while banning others, like Deputy President William Ruto, to do the same amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Uhuru, through Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika, okayed Raila’s rally in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, despite a ban on all political gatherings in the country for the next 60 days.

Raila is currently leading consultative delegates meeting at the Sikri Vocational Training Institute in Oyugis, a day after Uhuru banned all political gatherings to curb the spiraling Covid-19 cases.

Following the president’s directive yesterday suspending all political gatherings, many expected the meeting to be cancelled, but, instead, the government has allowed it to progress as scheduled.

However, ODM defended its move to continue with the event despite the ban, noting that the extension announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, came after all plans had been put in place.

The decision to allow the event to proceed has not augured well with netizens, who have called out the government for double standards when implementing Covid-19 protocols.

Popular comedian and media personality, Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill, has slammed Uhuru for cancelling entertainment events but allowing Raila to hold political gatherings.

“Advertise that comedy is back authorities tell you that Delta is real and lethal… Politicians want to sell an agenda and suddenly crowds and Delta are a non-issue,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST