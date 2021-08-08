Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Kenyans on social media have condemned some rogue NYS officers who were captured on camera assaulting a young man.

According to social media reports, the NYS officers descended on the victim with kicks and blows after he requested them to wear masks.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media and caused an uproar among Netizens, the merciless NYS officers are seen slapping the young man in turns, claiming that he had insulted them.

“Unatusi afisa?” the rogue NYS officers are heard ranting.

However, word has it that the rogue officers went berserk after the victim simply asked them to wear masks.

“Gosh. This is too much now! Our (in) disciplined forces have gone rogue.

“NYS officers caught on camera assaulting a Kenyan simply for asking them to wear a mask. This comes days after police murdered two brothers in Embu,” popular blogger Cyprian Nyakundi posted.

Here’s the video.

