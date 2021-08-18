Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Even before the dust settles on the Kianjokoma brothers who were brutally murdered by police officers after their arrest for flouting curfew rules, police have done it yet again.

This is after they allegedly beat up a Luo man in Kisumu to death after arresting him for not wearing a mask.

According to a report, the man, identified as Maurice Ochieng, collapsed at his workshop in Maseno and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after police beatings.

Speaking to the press, Ochieng’s wife, Sela Akinyi, disclosed that the family believed her husband succumbed to injuries he sustained from the police beatings.

Ochieng had been arrested and allegedly beaten up by police officers on Wednesday for not wearing a face mask.

Akinyi revealed that her husband had been detained at Maseno Police Station until he posted a cash bail of Ksh10,000 and died moments after from the injuries he sustained from police beatings.

“He called me to say he was arrested. Over the phone, he sounded in pain and scared. He did not say much and hang up shortly after. The next day we paid the bail and he was released,” narrated Akinyi.

“He was weak when he was released and kept complaining of chest and stomach pains. He was a strong man and even in pain he could wake up and fend for his family.”

But in a new twist, Kisumu West Police boss, Edward Kawangara, blamed the family for not reporting that their kin had been brutalized by the police after he was released.

The officer confirmed that the deceased had been arrested for disregarding Covid-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, six police officers have been interdicted and arraigned in court for killing the two Kianjokoma brothers, Benson Njiru Ndwiga and Emmanuel Mutura, and Kenyans will be waiting to see the same energy and zeal apply for the Kisumu man to get justice.

