Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Former Churchill Show comedian, Professor Hamo, has amazed his fans after he posted photos bonding with his three kids at Lake Elementaita Lodge in Nakuru.

Hamo has been protecting his first’s wife children from the limelight but on Saturday, he shared their photos on social media for the first time.

He was swimming with his kids at the lavish hotel and they had so much fun.

“Lion and its cubs. Ile mchezo iko huku,” he captioned the photos.

Netizens showered Hamo with praises for being a caring dad and urged other men to emulate him.

Hamo has three kids with his first wife Zipporah and two with his second wife, Jemutai.

Here are the photos that he posted.

