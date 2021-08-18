Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Constable James Mwaniki was behind the wheel when two brothers from Kianjakoma in Embu County were brutally murdered by his colleagues when they were enforcing curfew rules about two weeks ago.

Mwaniki and his colleagues were arraigned in a Nairobi Court on Tuesday after they were linked to the murder of the two brothers.

The prosecution, led by Lydia Nyamosi, sought to have the officers detained for 14 days pending investigations.

The prosecutor told the court that the rogue cops may interfere with investigations if they are released on bond.

The magistrate granted the prosecutor her wish.

Here are photos of the rogue cop who drove the police vehicle that dumped the bodies of the two brothers in the mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.