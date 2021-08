Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Residents of Isiolo were treated to unique scenes after elephants that had strayed from a nearby park strolled the streets of Isiolo town.

Motorists and passersby stopped to take photos and videos of the beautiful creatures before rangers tamed them and returned them to the park.

Here’s a video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.