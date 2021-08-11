Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta failed spectacularly in his spirited efforts to reunite ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals during yesterday’s meeting at State House, Mombasa.

Uhuru met with the Opposition leaders Raila Odinga (ODM), Gideon Moi (KANU), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday in a fresh bid to reunite them against Deputy President William Ruto.

According to sources, Uhuru begged Mudavadi, Moi, Kalonzo, and Wetang’ula to drop their bids in favor of his Handshake partner, Raila Odinga, but the four refused to heed the president’s plea.

They maintained their position that they will only work with the former Prime Minister on a condition that he joins them as an equal partner.

“We maintain that our irreducible minimum is that we will only have Raila as our equal partner.”

“We said we could not make a decision on whether to back Raila since such decisions must be ratified by party organs,” they stated.

The One Kenya Alliance principals jointly agreed that they would not allow Raila to be their preferred presidential flag bearer should they reach an agreement to forge a working relationship ahead of the crucial 2022 presidential elections.

