Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Kieni Member of Parliament and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally, Kanini Kega, may also be looking for a way out of Jubilee and joining the hustlers’ movement.

This is after he met Deputy President William Ruto’s point man, Caleb Kositany, to the utter surprise of his colleagues in the Kieleweke faction of the ruling Jubilee Government.

Through a Facebook post, Kega, who was pictured with UDA allied MP Caleb Kositany, cautioned his followers against hating other Kenyans opposed to the ruling Jubilee party thus sending a strong message on unity and peaceful coexistence to Kenyans ahead of the 2022 polls.

“Enjoying a round of golf with my colleague and friend Hon Caleb Kositany na nyinyi wafuasi wetu munachukiana! Haiya. Mimi niko Jubilee na Caleb UDA and we are still good friends,” Kega wrote.

The Facebook post by Kega comes after Jubilee and UDA faced out in the recently concluded by-elections in Kimbaa constituency and Muguga ward which saw the two parties disagree with the results posted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In the Kiambaa constituency, UDA’s John Njuguna Wanjiru beat Jubilee’s Kariri Njama after he garnered 21,773 votes.

This comes even as Kega failed to show up for a meeting of Uhuru’s allies from Mt. Kenya meant to come up with strategies of popularizing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the region.

