Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has come clean over the cold reception it accorded the Kenyan team to the just concluded Tokyo Olympics when they landed at JKIA from Japan.

Through its Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, the government explained why Kenya’s team at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics was not accorded VIP reception upon landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Oguna, Team Kenya Olympians were not received with expected dignity and majesty due to Covid-19 restrictions and protocols put in place.

He revealed that the stars, including Eliud Kipchoge, who defended his Marathon Gold medal and received admiration across the world, were not given a five-star reception at JKIA as is the custom, for fear of attracting a huge crowd.

He noted that such a reception would have violated protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

“These guys were well received, but the major reason why it was not grand was fear of contravening Covid-19 restrictions and protocols,” said Col. Oguna.

The response by the spokesperson follows an uproar and protests on social media by Kenyans on the move by the government to snub Team Kenya when they returned.

Marathon World Record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, for example, was only received by his family members and friends at the JKIA.

Eliud Kipchoge is the third person in history to defend a gold medal at the Olympics, a feat that many across the world highly appreciated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST