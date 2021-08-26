Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto’s security has been withdrawn amid rising tension between him and his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

For the past 3 years, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts, particularly on the issue of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Their political differences intensified on Monday when the Head of State asked his deputy to resign because he seems uncomfortable serving in the government.

However, Ruto, in a rejoinder on Tuesday, told the Son of Jomo that he ‘is a man on a mission and he will not retreat’.

On Thursday, Omanga, in a social media post, claimed the government has withdrawn the security assigned to the second in command.

“DP Ruto’s security has been withdrawn a few days after the president asked him to resign. So we have sunk this low?,” Omanga, who is one of Ruto’s footsoldiers, posed on her Twitter page.

Ruto and his office are yet to comment about the incident.

