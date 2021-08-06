Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is secretly meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the Coast to come up with the 2022 game plan.

Raila flew to Mombasa on Wednesday without his confidants to meet with Uhuru and will be there until Sunday.

Although the agenda of the Mombasa meeting remains unclear, it is believed to have everything to do with the 2022 succession politics.

Sources indicate handlers of the two leaders, including their political confidants, have been locked out of the meeting, raising curiosity about its agenda.

According to sources, Uhuru and Raila are crafting a giant coalition that will vanquish Deputy President William Ruto come 2022.

Besides crafting a giant coalition, there are speculations that Uhuru could engineer a radical reshuffle to eventually kick out all Ruto-allied officials and reconstitute a “succession government”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST