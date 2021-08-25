Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed evidence extracted from Deputy President William Ruto’s file, to be used in the case facing lawyer Paul Gicheru.

The Hague-based court also allowed for evidence filed against journalist Joshua Sang to be extracted and used in Gicheru’s trial.

Transcripts gathered from several witnesses, who testified against the Deputy President and the former radio personality will be transferred to the case against the lawyer.

According to the Trial Chamber judges, the prosecution will rely on the transferred transcripts as evidence against Gicheru.

Reacting to the new developments, Uhuru who was having an interview with Kenyan Editors Guild, advised his beleaguered deputy to follow the rule of law and prove his innocence when called upon to.

“I follow the law and you’ve seen it on several occasions. In 2015 after winning the elections I still presented myself to the ICC and was exonerated of wrongdoing, the same in 2017 when the courts nullified my election,” Uhuru said.

“I would urge anybody who is suspected of wrongdoing to go out there and tell them you are innocent,” Uhuru added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST