Thursday, August 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be losing sleep over the division among former National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders ahead of the 2022 Presidential Election.

On Monday, Uhuru met Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga, Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula.

Others who were in the meeting included Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

During the meeting, angry Uhuru told Musalia, Kalonzo, and Wetangula that if they fail to support Raila Odinga for the top seat, they should forget the presidency since Deputy President William Ruto will beat them badly.

Uhuru argued that Raila remains the most formidable politician to face off with Ruto in his succession race.

“The President warned the team they will lose to Ruto if they don’t unite and face him as a team,” said a source privy to the meeting.

As things stand, DP Ruto, who is using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to vie for the presidency, is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST