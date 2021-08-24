Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today suspended Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi on grounds of mental incapacity after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended her suspension.

In a Gazette notice dated Tuesday, August 24th, the son of Jomo said he has suspended the honorable judge after JSC in a petition cited her removal from office.

“I note that the Judicial Service Commission has considered various medical reports and was satisfied that a ground for removal of the Hon. Lady Justice Mary Gitumbi on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of the office arising from her mental incapacity under article 168 (1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya,”

“I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do direct/determine as follows; Hon. Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi Judge of the Environment and Land Court be and is suspended from office with immediate effect,” Part of the Gazette notice reads.

Following the Gazette notice, the Head of State also formed a tribunal to inquire into Justice Gitumbi’s removal.

The tribunal will be chaired by Lady Justice Omondi Hellen Amolo.

Other members include; Justice Luka Kiprotich Kimaru, Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo, Mary Martha Nyakado Bonyo, Dr. Frank Njenga, Peter Munge Murage, and Dr. Margaret Othieno Makonyengo.

Josiah Musuli and Acting Health Director-General Patrick Amoth have been appointed joint secretaries of the tribunal.

Emmanuel Omondi Bita has been picked as the lead counsel and will be assisted by Peter Mrithi Njeru.

