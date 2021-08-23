Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again summoned ODM leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at State House Mombasa on Wednesday, following the Appellate Court’s verdict last Friday that rendered the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

According to reports, the meeting is to discuss the next course of action after the fall of BBI.

The report further indicated that OKA principals, constituting Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), and Gideon Moi (Kanu) will also be discussing the basis of forging an alliance with Raila to face Deputy President William Ruto.

“The president had convened a meeting on Monday, August 23, of Raila, and the OKA principals in order to take stock of the Court of Appeal verdict but this has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 25, to allow maximum attendance.”

“This will also be a follow-up on the meeting on Tuesday last week, which focused on forming a formidable alliance to face Ruto in next year’s General Election,” the source intimated.

The OKA principals had poured cold water on the reports which purported that last week’s meeting was based on discussions to support Raila for the top seat.

“No one asked or even suggested that we support anyone for anything,” Mudavadi stated.

Further, Raila urged his supporters to move on after the BBI judgment, noting that he plans to focus on the “Azimio la Umoja” campaign bid for the 2022 General Election.

The race to State House heats up as the BBI verdict caused a paradigm shift for the proponents of the bill who seemingly have to hit the reset button in a bid to chart their way forward.

The Kenyan DAILY POST