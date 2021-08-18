Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance principals to a meeting, a day after they held parallel meetings in Nakuru County, with the ODM leader launching his 2022 campaigns and OKA leaders brainstorming on who will face Deputy President William Ruto in the coming elections.

This is after the OKA leaders failed to heed his advice to support Raila for president, after yesterday’s meeting where they resolved to produce their candidate in the 2022 elections.

In the summons, Uhuru told Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), and Gideon Moi (Kanu) to meet him in Mombasa today.

However, leaders were asked to attend the meeting on their own volition and in honour of Uhuru’s dream to unite the divided nation ahead of the next year’s General Election.

“Uhuru organized the meeting slated for today (Wednesday) with OKA leaders and Raila, to discuss how they have planned themselves in regards to his succession race,” insiders detailed.

The meeting comes nearly a week after Uhuru met the leaders at State House, Mombasa, and reportedly backed Raila as his candidate of choice.

The decision caused unease among the other leaders who claimed to have lost trust in the former Prime Minister.

Sources privy to the developments, nonetheless, argue that the uproar by OKA leaders is part of a well-oiled plan to convince anti-Uhuru politicians that the President’s camp is divided.

