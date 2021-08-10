Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to abandon his presidential bid and instead support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

In a meeting held at State House in Nairobi where the president met all National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, the Son of Jomo lectured Kalonzo like a child and told him that even if he vies for the presidency he cannot reach 1 million votes.

He urged the ‘man from Tseikuru’’ to swallow his pride and become Raila Odinga’s running mate.

According to the president, the former Prime Minister is the only presidential candidate who can give Deputy President William Ruto a run for his money.

At the same time, the Head of State urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula, to abandon their presidential ambitions in 2022 and support Raila and Kalonzo.

The President assured the three leaders of his support if they agree to support Raila Odinga with Kalonzo as his running mate, saying this is a sure combination to win the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST