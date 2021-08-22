Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence after the Court of Appeal declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional on Friday.

Uhuru, who is also the Jubilee Party leader, is among senior government leaders who have been pushing for the BBI.

Speaking on Saturday, Uhuru through Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said his government will not appeal the ruling.

Uhuru added that his party would respect the court’s decision and shift its focus towards the 2022 General Election.

“The court has spoken, and we have to respect the judgment. It is unlikely we will spend time trying to address any grievances. We will move on,” Tuju stated.

Further, he stated that the party would issue a comprehensive statement on the Court of Appeal’s decision tomorrow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST