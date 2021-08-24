Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his Deputy, William Ruto, to resign from the Jubilee Government as he is seemingly dissatisfied with it.

In an interview with media editors on Monday at State House, Nairobi, a seemingly vexed Uhuru said if Ruto is as unhappy as he seems with his government, he should resign and take his agenda to the people.

“It would be an honourable thing that if you are not happy with it (government), step aside and take your agenda to the people. That is what happens in a democracy, you cannot ride on what we have done and talk a different language on the side,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State also said while he does not have a problem with Ruto’s incessant politicking, it is wrong for him to go against the same government that he is serving.

He further said he has never stopped Ruto from pursuing his presidential ambitions but added how the second in command was politicking was “unfortunate”.

“I have never denied him that and he is free to do so. But I think it is unfortunate, maybe the manner in which he is doing it, by going against the same government that he is serving, I think it is wrong,” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST