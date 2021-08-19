Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda may have far-reaching consequences after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, through assorted security agencies, is said to be working on a plan to revise the VIP travel and security privileges to avert similar incidents.

According to reports, the highly anticipated meeting is expected to take place in a week’s time.

The agencies, which include the Heads of Immigration as well as other security organs, are looking to trim privileges enjoyed by top government officials, following reports that some individuals were abusing them.

Other agencies that will take part in the meeting include the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the National Police Service headed by Inspector General, Hillary Mutyambai.

The meeting had been scheduled for August 15 but was pushed forward to allow for better planning.

“We did not meet as planned and the meeting has been pushed to next week,” stated one of the government officials expected to attend.

The meeting was convened following the controversial removal of Turkish businessman, Harun Aydin, a close associate of DP William Ruto, who had been scheduled to travel with him to Uganda.

The security and immigration agencies were alarmed after they noticed that Aydin’s passport had not been stamped when he left the country on two occasions.

Aydin was deported on the morning of Monday, August 9 after spending two nights under interrogation by the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

