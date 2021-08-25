Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt. Kenya have urged him to come clean on his preferred successor and lead the region to unite behind him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This is after Uhuru dissociated himself from the succession politics, dumping Raila Odinga in the process.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Uhuru said he has no favorite candidate, something that left Raila’s supporters in confusion, considering Baba is banking on the president’s support to ‘climb the mountain’

“It is not my duty nor my responsibility to tell Kenyans how or where they should vote but it is my duty to remind Kenyans that they need to look at who they vote for and why they are voting for that particular person,” Uhuru said.

But according to his allies, his silence on his preferred successor has given Deputy President William Ruto a playing ground in the Mt Kenya region and could work against Raila Odinga.

They now want the president to come out openly and defend Raila and lead his 2022 presidential campaigns in the region; otherwise, Baba is toast.

The calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta to lead Raila’s campaigns in the region comes amid wavering support for the former Prime Minister.

Members of President Uhuru’s Kieleweke camp from the Mt. Kenya region are sharply divided over endorsing Raila Odinga.

A month after a warm welcome in Murang’a, a section of Mt Kenya leaders who had promised to support Raila Odinga changed their tune.

The group, led by Governors Anne Waiguru, Nderitu Muriithi, James Nyoro, and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, said they did not promise Raila Odinga the presidential vote.

