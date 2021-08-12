Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence regarding the deportation of Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend, Harun Aydin.

Speaking during a closed-door meeting with ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Gideon Moi of KANU, Uhuru blasted Ruto for his association with Harun Aydin, who had been arrested in Germany in 2001 over terrorism.

He castigated Ruto for associating himself with people of dubious characters, saying he is soiling his government.

At the same time, the Head of State sent a warning to civil servants who have been showing their commitment to Ruto and not working, saying their days are numbered.

The president reportedly stated that he will not entertain people with divided loyalty between him and DP Ruto.

The meeting also discussed the Cabinet reshuffle with Uhuru said to be planning to sack Ruto’s allies from his government.

The Second in Command has been making headlines recently after he was stopped from traveling to Uganda and his ally Harun Aydin deported to Turkey.

After the DP was blocked from traveling to Uganda, his allies launched a scathing attack on the government’s key officials, who they accused of sabotaging the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST