Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has cautioned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be careful with President Uhuru Kenyatta because he is just fooling him.

According to Kabogo, Uhuru is neither in a position to determine the person who will be in power in 2022 nor dictate to Mt. Kenya region who to support, because he has lost influence in the region by the fact that he is retiring next year.

“He (Uhuru Kenyatta) has no influence in Mt Kenya. Once you finish your term, it is over.

“Retired President Mwai Kibaki was in the position. He retired and left.

“He did not actively take part in deciding who would succeed him. “We will not sit to wait for direction from someone,” William Kabogo said.

He stated that the president has no option but to retire in 2022 when his term comes to an end.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is going home, and there is no debate about that.

“If he does not want to retire, let his people tell him it will not be possible. The Constitution says he should retire after the 2022 election,” he said.

Kaobogo’s statement comes at a time President Uhuru is actively involved in trying to fix 2022 succession politics.

The Head of State has shown a preference for Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to succeed him over his own Deputy President William Ruto.

Mt. Kenya has lately been divided between the leaders supporting Uhuru and those who have jumped on Ruto’s bandwagon ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST