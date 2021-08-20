Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetangula, have denied claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta was forcing them to support ODM Leader Raila for president in 2022.

In a statement, the principals faulted a section of Kenyan media on what they termed as misreporting on their meeting with the Head of State.

According to the leaders, their visits to State House are not a summons to intimidate them into supporting one candidate or the other.

”These have been very cordial consultative meetings deliberating on national matters.”

“Indeed, yesterday’s meeting was one such conference where a new COVID-19 surge and containment measures were the subject of extensive discussion.”

“Yet, no one asked or even suggested that we support anyone for anything,” reads the statement issued by the principals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST