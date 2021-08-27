Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s predicament has gone from bad to worse after the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrew all his drivers barely a day after pulling out his security detail

According to reports, the five drivers who had been attached to Ruto have all been withdrawn without any explanation. The drivers are also trained police officers.

In a statement, Ruto’s Spokesman, Emmanuel Talam, confirmed the new developments, saying the drivers who have been withdrawn are police officers who were attached to the transport team.

“Those who have been withdrawn are five trained police officers who are in the driving team.”

“However, three of the recalled drivers have already been told to get back to work by Monday,” he stated.

Yesterday, officers drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) who have been guarding Ruto’s official residence in Karen were withdrawn and replaced by those from the Administration Police (AP) without any explanation; something that has caused an uproar among Ruto’s supporters, considering that the move came barely 3 days after Uhuru urged the DP to resign instead of criticizing the government that he serves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST