Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement party adviser has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to cut ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he will eventually betray him during the 2022 presidential election.

In a social media post, ODM‘s social media advisor, Robert Alai, said Uhuru is pretending to have fallen out with his Deputy, William Ruto, yet he is campaigning for him secretly.

Alai said the Jubilee Party under the leadership of Uhuru has borrowed a lot from the Chinese Communist Party and they are using some of the strategies to eliminate Raila Odinga from the political scene ahead of the 2022 polls.

He said one of the ideologies is to keep Raila Odinga busy by offering him ‘small power’ to vanquish him in 2022.

“Jubilee leadership went to China to learn how the Communist Party operates. That’s what is being implemented.

“ODM leader has been blinded by small opulence here and there from the state operatives,” Alai stated.

“Template used to campaign for Joho’s second is being used to market Ruto,” Alai added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST