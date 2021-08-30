Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for fooling One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, especially ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at the A.I.P.C.K Church in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Kuria warned Mudavadi to be careful with so-called meetings with Uhuru because, in the end, they will yield nothing but regrets.

He warned the ANC boss that the president would not help him clinch the top seat in the next year’s polls because he will be a nobody by them.

“If the meetings with the president do not bear any fruit in your quest for next year’s elections, you are always welcome to chart your own path,” stated Kuria.

“Even if you have twenty or thirty meetings with Uhuru, nothing will come of it.”

“Uhuru will not have any influence on the voting in the upcoming elections; Kenyans are intelligent enough to make independent electoral decisions without being influenced by anyone.”

“I will feel very bad if come next elections, we do not see you having any position in government,” the vocal MP opined.

Kuria advised Mudavadi to join Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement if things don’t work for him in OKA and with the president.

This comes even as Uhuru is hell-bent on uniting ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Mudavadi, and other OKA leaders with frequent meetings at State House to form a formidable coalition that will give Ruto a run for his money come 2022.

