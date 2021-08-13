Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Political analyst Herman Manyora has warned Deputy President William Ruto to be more careful with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s silence amid their deteriorating relationship.

Speaking during an interview, Manyora said Ruto should be afraid because he seems to be provoking someone who doesn’t seem moved.

“If I were William Ruto I would be very worried, I would have been very afraid about this Uhuru man who doesn’t seem moved.”

“If the person who is supposed to crush you or do stuff to you does not seem bothered, you need to think behind that silence,” Manyora said.

According to Manyora, Uhuru is a political master player whose game will be revealed in the fullness of time.

“I think Uhuru Kenyatta is a master player…I think he is on top of this game, and in the fullness of time, we shall see,” he added.

The relationship between Uhuru and Ruto has been frosty since the famous March 2018 Handshake between the president and the ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

The second in command has on several occasions publicly pointed an accusing finger at his boss.

Their shaky relationship escalated earlier this month when Ruto was blocked from flying to Uganda.

Following DP Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda, his camp was seen throwing insults at Uhuru, accusing him of being behind the plot, saying it was politically motivated.

Ruto has also directly confronted his boss, linking him to the failures of the Jubilee government in the last four years.

However, despite all these insults, Uhuru has remained cool and unmoved and has not retaliated against Ruto’s accusations.

